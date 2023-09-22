HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Sri Lankan fishing boat seized near Kodiyakkarai

Police sources said the registration number of the fibreglass boat indicated that it could belong to some fishermen on the northern coast of Sri Lanka.

September 22, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Officers of Coastal Security Group inspecting the fibreglass boat suspected to be from Sri Lanka near Kodiyakkarai in Nagapattinam district on September 22, 2023

Officers of Coastal Security Group inspecting the fibreglass boat suspected to be from Sri Lanka near Kodiyakkarai in Nagapattinam district on September 22, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Vedaranyam Marine Police of the Coastal Security Group on Friday, September 22 seized a Sri Lankan fibreglass fishing boat that was found capsized a few metres away from the Kodiyakkarai coast in Nagapattinam district.

Based on an alert by the local people, a Marine Police team from Vedaranyam led by Inspector Jothi Muthuramalingam seized the boat and brought it to the shore. Police sources said three-fourths of the boat was found submerged in the sea at nearly 200 metres from the Kodiyakkarai coast near Manal Voykkal.

Police sources said the registration number OFRP-A-0454-KCH of the fibreglass boat indicated that it could belong to some fishermen on the northern coast of Sri Lanka. They suspect that the engineless boat could have drifted towards the Indian coast after its anchor got removed.

A case has been registered at Vedaranyam Marine Police Station and the seized boat will be handed over to the Revenue Department officials, added police sources.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / India-Sri Lanka / fishing industry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.