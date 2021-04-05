Seeman concludes campaign in Thiruvottiyur

CHENNAI

‘I am here to wage a Tamil nationalist war against Dravidianism and Indhiyam’

Naam Tamilar Katchi co-ordinator Seeman on Sunday concluded his campaign in Thiruvottiyur, from where he is seeking election to the Assembly, declaring that he was here to wage a Tamil nationalist war against Dravidianism and ‘Indhiyam’.

In an attempt to reach out to supporters, Mr. Seeman sang MNM founder Kamal Haasan’s song ‘Punjai Undu Nanjai Undu’ from the film Unnal Mudiyum Thambi and his now famous song, ‘Vote poda pora penney odhungi nikkadha’.

He criticised DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, and also the Central and State governments for their failure to build an AIIMS in Madurai.

“Everybody knows [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi is a fraud. But this is the same as the DMK’s promise to retrieve Katchatheevu and Kalaignar’s [M. Karunanidhi’s] promise to give 2 acres.”

Mr. Seeman said he opposed national parties because of whom a coalition government at the Centre and an autonomous rule in Tamil Nadu would not be possible. “Where do funds come for the Union government? We give them. And then it says ‘no’ to education, health and GST dues. India is not a country — it is a union of States. Like the United States of America, we are the united States of India. My linguistic nationality is Tamil, but I am a citizen of India,” he said.

Terming the Election Commission a “drama party”, Mr. Seeman asked why it did not prevent cash distribution to voters but was searching people at random.

“Those who distribute cash to voters should be banned [from politics] for 10 years. We need to change the system in a fundamental way,” Mr. Seeman said.