Sampath files papers from Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

13 March 2021 04:16 IST

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister M.C. Sampath on Friday filed his nomination papers from Cuddalore for the April 6 Assembly election.

Mr. Sampath submitted the documents to Returning Officer-cum-Revenue Divisional Officer P. Jagatheeswaran around 1.20 p.m.

Later, talking to mediapersons, he said the AIADMK-led alliance would win in all the 234 Assembly segments in the State because of the implementation of various welfare schemes, particularly for women and the downtrodden.

Cuddalore district is disaster-prone and natural calamities have been a recurrent phenomenon in the district. But the government acted swiftly and restored everything that was damaged during the recent Nivar and Burevi cyclones, he said.

Apart from Mr. Sampath, an Independent candidate submitted his papers in the Chidambaram seat, an official said.

None of the candidates in the seven Assembly segments in Villupuram district filed nominations on Friday. In Kallakurichi, an Independent candidate filed his papers for the Ulundurpet segment.