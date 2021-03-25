Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Row over Ministers’ remarks on 10.5% quota for Vanniyars

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar and Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar had sought to dub it as a provisional arrangement.

With two Ministers terming the 10.5% internal quota for Vanniyars as a “provisional arrangement”, a debate has been triggered if the AIADMK is changing its tune on the issue in the light of a reported backlash from other communities. The quota was provided within the 20% reservation for the Most Backward Classes through legislation in the last Assembly session of the current regime.

In the midst of the Assembly election, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar and Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar had sought to dub it as a provisional arrangement.

While Mr. Udhayakumar was reported to have stated that the latest reservation scheme would “last only six months”, Mr. Jayakumar said this was subject to the proposed caste-wise census. Asked for a response, Mr. Udhyakumar told The Hindu on Wednesday that what he had said was that “within six months, a caste-wise census would be carried out, based on which, reservation would be provided to all communities proportionately”.

To a question whether his clarification had been issued on account of “disenchantment” among other castes, the Revenue Minister replied that social justice had been one of the core principles of the Dravidian movement. As a sequel to this, the MBCs had been enjoying 20% quota. “All communities may have expectations. It is our duty to give a proper explanation,” he said.

Mr. Jayakumar said the provisional nature of the 10.5% quota scheme for Vanniyars was made clear even at the time of tabling a bill in the Assembly. “Let us wait for the completion of the proposed survey.”

K.P. Munusamy, AIADMK deputy coordinator, referred to his party’s manifesto, wherein it had been stated that “all castes would get proper reservation based on the caste census”. Did the clarification come because of the row over the quota? “It all depends on how you perceive it,” he said.