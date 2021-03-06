Results of Assembly elections will herald BJP’s downfall, says Raja

TIRUCHI:

06 March 2021 18:31 IST

The Modi government is not willing to listen to the demands of labourers and farmers who are fighting for their rights

The results of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and other states would herald the downfall of the BJP government at the Centre, D.Raja, General Secretary, Communist Party of India, said in Tiruchi, on Saturday.

“The results of the elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will signal the beginning of the end for the BJP regime. In Tamil Nadu, it is apparent that people are eager to usher in a change and vote for a good government,” Mr.Raja said speaking to reporters after participating in the State council meeting of the CPI here.

The Assembly elections are being held at a time when the country’s Constitution, secular fabric and democratic polity have come under threat from the RSS-controlled BJP government at the Centre. The Constitution declares India as a secular, democratic republic and a welfare state, but the RSS was trying to make it a theocratic state, Mr. Raja alleged.

He also accused the Union government of trying to privatise the country’s resources. Public Sector Units built with the sweat and toil of the people are being privatised and only corporate interests are protected. The Modi government is not willing to listen to the demands of labourers and farmers who are fighting for their rights.

Contending that the continuation of the BJP rule was not good for the country, Mr. Raja said that voters have a big responsibility to protect democracy in the country as the BJP was trying to win a mandate misusing its authority and money power. Every government institution, be it the Income Tax Department, the Enforcement Directorate or the Central Bureau of Investigation, is being misused for political ends, Mr. Raja charged.

Voters in Tamil Nadu, with its unique history of fostering social reforms, social justice and rationalism, will reject communal forces and any party which joins hands with them. People are waiting to bring in an alternative to the “corrupt” AIADMK government which has failed to protect the rights of Tamil and solve people’s issues, he said.

Answering a query on the number of seats allotted to the CPI in the DMK-led alliance, R. Mutharasan, State Secretary, CPI, observed that only the goal was important and not the numbers. “The object is to ensure the victory of secular forces and the defeat of communalism,” he maintained.