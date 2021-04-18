Repoll in booth sees only 186 votes polled

CHENNAI

18 April 2021 00:57 IST

Polling booth no. 92 of the Velachery Assembly constituency recorded a lower turnout in the repoll held on Saturday.

The Election Commission had ordered a repoll in the booth after three polling personnel were found carrying an EVM on motorcycles from the DAV School to the strong room in Thiruvanmiyur on April 6.

According to a release from the Greater Chennai Corporation, 186 people voted on Saturday. A total of 220 of the 548 electors had voted on April 6.

All voters in the booth exclusively for men, are residents of apartments in the neighbourhood.

Three-tier security arrangements were made at the booth.