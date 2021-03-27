Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Render justice to anti-Sterlite crusaders: Vaiko

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko campaigning in Thoothukudi Saturday.   | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The voters of Thoothukudi district should render justice for every drop of blood shed by the anti-Sterlite protestors killed in police firing and the gruesome killing of trader P. Jayaraj and his son Benicks due to custodial torture by the police, MDMK general secretary Vaiko appealed.

Campaigning for DMK candidate for Tiruchendur constituency Anita R. Radhakrishnan on Saturday evening, Mr. Vaiko said the police, to safeguard the business interests of mining baron Anil Agarwal’s Sterlite Copper, hunted down the anti-Sterlite protestors even as they took out a peaceful march to submit a petition to the Collector to highlight their demand of permanent closure of the copper smelter.

The police, in a bid to justify their gruesome murders, set fire to vehicles to show the world that the arson had been set off by the protestors.

“I met the traumatised families of the deceased, whose agony cannot be described in any terms. Though human right activists had camped in Thoothukudi to compile voluminous report on this incident, I don’t know how and when the justice will be rendered to these families. But I firmly believe that you, the electorate of Thoothukudi district, can render justice through your votes by handing over crushing defeat to these perpetrators in the upcoming Assembly election on April 6,” Mr. Vaiko said.

He also recalled the brutal murder of Sattankulam trader Jayaraj and his son Benicks due to custodial torture.

The MDMK general secretary said there was no safety and justice for the minorities in the country as the Narendra Modi-led Union Government was launching systematic attack on the Muslims living across the country – right from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari.

After autocratically removing Article 370 of Indian Constitution that guaranteed special status to Kashmir, the Muslims there were not even allowed to move out of their houses while Internet connectivity was down for more than a year in a bid to isolate the population there from rest of the world.

“After detaining the leaders including Farook Abdullah, his son Omar Abdulla, Mehboobha Muft and others, the people of Kashmir were not even allowed to contact others to share their plight. Even though the international community and the media were very much concerned about the state of affairs in Kashmir, the Modi-led government was keen on murdering democracy in Kashmir. There is no safety for minorities under the rule of Mr. Narendra Modi, who pushes aggressively Citizenship Amendment Act and Farmers’ Act for the benefit of corporates,” Mr. Vaiko said as Kaayalpattinam houses sizeable Muslim population.

He assured that the Secular Progressive Alliance would safeguard the interests of the minorities despite the threat from BJP’s ‘One nation, one language, one culture and one religion’ ideology.

Mr. Vaiko said the voters, who had been hit hard by unprecedented inflation, sustained steps being taken by the Centre to destabilise the diversity of the country, and other unsafe situations being created by the State and the Central Governments for political gains could be neutralised only if the Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu was strengthened in the Assembly polls.

Comments
Related Articles

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Kolathur will be a model constituency, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | AIADMK complains against A Raja, Stalin urges for restraint

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Election Commission has powers to withdraw party’s symbol for abusive language, says Gopalaswami

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Ensure victory of Panneerselvam by highest margin, says Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Smriti Irani hits out at A. Raja for alleged remarks on Palaniswami’s mother

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Amma has trained us well to face elections, says Jayakumar

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | I was an accidental actor, but always involved in party work, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

TN Assembly polls | Stench from Coonoor river indicative of governance in TN, says Kamal Haasan

TN Assembly polls | Smriti Irani challenges Kamal Haasan to a debate with BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Won't allow Kanniyakumari Container Transhipment Terminal, says Palaniswami

Centre allocated funds for the Chennai Metro Rail project, says Nadda

Nirmala flays non-BJP-ruled States over welfare schemes

‘Modi masthan acts won’t work’

DMK will face its worst-ever defeat, says CM

‘Ensure adherence to COVID-19 norms on poll day’

Civic issues persist in DMK’s pocket-borough

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Fishermen up in arms against promises of AIADMK, DMK

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 | I was up against double standards: Khushbu

Shielding ECI from busybodies

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | AMMK can upset AIADMK if it repeats 2019 performance

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2021 12:53:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/tamil-nadu-assembly/render-justice-to-anti-sterlite-crusaders-vaiko/article34178322.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY