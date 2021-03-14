Watch | Rapid fire with Kamal Haasan

14 March 2021 09:09 IST

A video interview with actor-politician Kamal Haasan

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan launched his party Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018. Contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, his party skimmed off a double digit polling percentage in Coimbatore and South Chennai constituencies.

He believes his party has grown in strength with love from the people since then.

In this rapid fire round with The Hindu, Mr. Haasan answers quick-fire questions on caste-politics in Tamil Nadu, his manifesto and missing his long-time friend Rajinikanth’s company in politics.

