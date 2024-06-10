Ramadoss urges T.N. government to ensure proper maintenance of TNSTC buses

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure proper maintenance of buses owned by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), and allocate adequate funds to purchase spare parts. Referring to a couple of recent incidents in Thanjavur wherein the axle of two TNSTC buses broke while in transit with passengers, Dr. Ramadoss said these incidents showed that the State government had not taken any steps to maintain the buses.

Dr. Ramadoss further said that of the 20,925 buses owned by the TNSTC, nearly 1,500 had been operating for over 15 years. After coming to power, the DMK has purchased only a handful of buses. Nearly 25% of the buses are not in a condition to be operated due to the lack of funds for carrying out repairs, Dr. Ramadoss said. The State government should allocate adequate funds to Transport Corporations to purchase spare parts for the buses, he added.

