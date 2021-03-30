Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | 10.5% quota for Vanniyars permanent: Tamil Nadu Law Minister

There is no provisional or temporary law, says C. Ve. Shanmugam.

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Tuesday said that the law on internal reservation of 10.5% for Vanniakula Kshatriya was “permanent”.

Responding to an interview of AIADMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on the issue published on March 30 in the The Hindu, Mr. Shanmugam said, “A law is a law. There is no provisional or temporary law. A law can only be repealed only with the Assembly’s approval.”

Also read | Vanniyar reservations will be increased after caste census, Ramadoss says

As for other castes covered under the original scheme of 20% quota for Most Backward Classes, the Minister said they would get proportional reservation after the Kulasekaran Commission carried out a caste-wise Census and submitted its report.