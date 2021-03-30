Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | 10.5% quota for Vanniyars permanent: Tamil Nadu Law Minister

C.Ve. Shanmugam  

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Tuesday said that the law on internal reservation of 10.5% for Vanniakula Kshatriya was “permanent”.

Responding to an interview of AIADMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on the issue published on March 30 in the The Hindu, Mr. Shanmugam said, “A law is a law. There is no provisional or temporary law. A law can only be repealed only with the Assembly’s approval.”

Also read | Vanniyar reservations will be increased after caste census, Ramadoss says

As for other castes covered under the original scheme of 20% quota for Most Backward Classes, the Minister said they would get proportional reservation after the Kulasekaran Commission carried out a caste-wise Census and submitted its report.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Reservation
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2021 9:05:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/tamil-nadu-assembly/quota-for-vanniyars-permanent-tamil-nadu-law-minister/article34200255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY