Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Punish those who degrade women, says Palaniswami

The Chief Minister was referring to A. Raja’s remarks

Referring to controversial remarks made by DMK leader A. Raja, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday wondered what the fate of the women would be if such people came to power. He appealed to the voters to punish those who degrade women.

“Think about what all they will say if a common man is a Chief Minister. If this can happen to a Chief Minister, who can give protection to common people like you? What will happen to the women if they come to power? Please think about it,” appealed Mr. Palaniswami, who turned emotional during an election campaign at Tiruvottiyur.

‘Change of heart’

Maintaining that he decided against taking up this subject during his election campaign, he said he had a change of heart after noticing the presence of women in the crowd. “Women should think about what all atrocities these people will commit if they come to power... You should punish those who degrade women,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami did not mention Mr. Raja’s name but referred to him as a DMK functionary. He said all were born to mothers and punishment should be given to those insulting and denigrating mothers.

The Chief Minister said his deceased mother was from a village and worked round-the-clock in her farm. Though she had died, derogatory comments were being made against her, he said. “Whether rich or poor, mothers should be respected. Be it anyone, god will punish those who speak against mothers,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said DMK president M.K. Stalin’s capital was nothing but lies and he took them wherever he went for the election campaign. “He is asking for votes from the people with his lies. But the people are not confused and they are clear. The AIADMK government has implemented several schemes for the welfare of the people. The DMK can only live in its dreams,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Palaniswami said the spread of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu was contained due to the steps being taken by the State government. He also recalled that the Prime Minister had commended the actions of the State government over COVID-19.