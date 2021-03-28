Puducherry Assembly election | CPI(M) seeks removal of CEO

Have already sent a representation to the ECI, says party

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded the removal of Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shurbir Singh for dereliction of duty.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, party secretary R. Rajangam said a representation had already been given to the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking the removal of the CEO. The CEO had failed to address the violation of the model code of conduct by BJP candidates, he said.

The party had also demanded the disqualification of BJP candidates for wrongfully obtaining the Aadhaar details, including the phone numbers, of voters. The BJP was trying to influence the voters.

The Madras High Court had taken up the issue, he said, adding that it was now up to the ECI to take action

“Private and sensitive information of Puducherry voters, specifically phone numbers linked to Aadhaar, have been illegally obtained by the BJP to engage in electoral campaigning. They have created booth-level Whatsapp groups to influence the voters. It is a clear violation of the fundamental right to privacy,” he said.