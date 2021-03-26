Tamil Nadu

Protect media freedom, news channel urges ECI

A private Tamil TV channel has submitted a representation to the Chief Electoral Commissioner alleging that the State government-run Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation has blacklisted it, ever since it ran the results of an opinion poll on the April 6 Assembly election.

“We allege political interference in TACTV on behalf of the ruling party, to intimidate us from further telecasting the opinion poll,” the Malai Murasu TV said in its representation.

It urged the Election Commission to ensure the freedom of media.

