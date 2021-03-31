No Tamil in Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur

31 March 2021 02:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s March 30 speech in Dharapuram did not include any lines from Tamil literature.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi usually includes lines from Tamil literature while speaking in the State, his speech at Dharapuram on Tuesday did not include any particular Tamil quotes. He spoke on how the Thirukkural extolled the role of farmers, but he refrained from quoting any couplets. However, the organisers played videos of Mr. Modi reciting the Tamil poems of Avvaiyar and Subramania Bharati, from his visit to Chennai in February, before the meeting began.

