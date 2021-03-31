While Prime Minister Narendra Modi usually includes lines from Tamil literature while speaking in the State, his speech at Dharapuram on Tuesday did not include any particular Tamil quotes. He spoke on how the Thirukkural extolled the role of farmers, but he refrained from quoting any couplets. However, the organisers played videos of Mr. Modi reciting the Tamil poems of Avvaiyar and Subramania Bharati, from his visit to Chennai in February, before the meeting began.
No Tamil in Tamil Nadu
R. AKILEISH
Tiruppur,
March 31, 2021 02:14 IST
R. AKILEISH
Tiruppur,
March 31, 2021 02:14 IST
