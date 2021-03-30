TN Assembly polls | PM Modi dubs Raja ‘outdated 2G missile’

Narendra Modi slammed DMK leader A. Raja for insulting mother of CM Palaniswami and targeting TN women.

In a veiled attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dubbed former Union Telecom Minister A Raja, as an ‘outdated 2G missile’ of the Congress and DMK and slammed him for insulting the mother of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and targeting Tamil Nadu women.

Without naming Mr. Raja, Mr. Modi in his election rally in Dharapuram said Congress and DMK have launched their ‘outdated 2G missile’ and this missile has one clear target, the women of Tamil Nadu.

“A few days back, this missile was launched by UPA with a clear order to attack the nari shakti of Tamil Nadu.” Today Congress and DMK have insulted the respected mother of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, he alleged.

“God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of Tamil Nadu.” Days ago, in his campaign, Mr. Raja allegedly spoke in an offensive manner over the birth of Mr. Palaniswami and the ruling AIADMK lodged a police complaint and a case has been registered against him.

Asking Congress and DMK leadership to control their party leaders, the PM said the people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything and they would never tolerate insult to the women of the State.