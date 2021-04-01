Policemen vote in postal ballot

CHENNAI

01 April 2021 01:09 IST

5,000 had registered for voting on Wednesday

Around 2,000 policemen and Home Guards, who will be busy with poll duties on April 6, cast their votes through postal ballots at 16 places in the city on Wednesday.

Over 5,000 police personnel had registered for postal ballot on Wednesday. The voters included personnel from the city police, Armed Reserve, Tamil Nadu Special Police and Home Guards.

Voting facilitation centres were established at 16 places, including Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, Perambur, and Kolathur.

Advertising

Advertising