Police file case against TNCC minority wing president

AIADMK functionary also booked for violating model code of conduct

The Tirupathur police have registered a case against J. Aslam Basha, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Minority wing president and AIADMK local unit Secretary Sadhasivam on charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct by canvassing for votes in front of a mosque.

According to police, Mr. Basha was canvassing for votes for DMK - Congress Alliance candidate N. Mohammed Nayeem in front of Khaderpet Mosque at Vaniyambadi on Friday and Mr. Sadashivam was campaigning for the AIADMK candidate G. Senthil Kumar.

"Permission has to be sought for a door to door campaign if more than five persons are involved in canvassing. However on both sides there were more number of people and they refused to co-operate when the police asked them to leave. So we have registered FIRs against both of them based on a complaint from the Village Administrative Officer (VAO)," said a police officer.

Meanwhile, in a petition to the Chief Election Commissioner, State Election Commissioner, Chief Secretary, DGP and other police officers in North Zone, Mr. Basha stated that Mr. Sadhasivam and Vaniyambadi Sub-inspector Manjunathan, created nuisance and used abusive language against him and his team and prevented him from campaigning.

He alleged that the sub-inspector and the VAO were found to be hand in glove with the ruling AIADMK politicians. Hence he requested the authorities to appoint an investigation officer from other district to probe the case. Not to allow Vaniyambadi inspector Govindasamy, Manjunathan and the VAO Vaniyambadi Town to perform Election Duty within the district and transfer them to prevent political riots during the election period.