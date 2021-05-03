PMK accepts verdict, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

03 May 2021 01:55 IST

We will do introspection and improve our organisational infrastructure’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday said that although the AIADMK-PMK alliance did not achieve victory as expected, the results of the Assembly election has not made them tired.

In a statement late on Sunday, he said the PMK had won five Assembly constituencies (ECI website as of midnight showed the PMK as having won one seat and leading in three seats) of the 23 constituencies it contested and said the party accepted the verdict of the people.

Constructive criticism

“I congratulate DMK president M.K. Stalin for winning the election. The PMK will do introspection on why it lost and improve its organisational infrastructure to win more seats next time. PMK will contribute constructively like before.”

Dr. Ramadoss thanked outgoing Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other alliance parties for their cooperation.