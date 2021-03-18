T.N. Assembly polls | People need jobs not freebies: Kamal Haasan

ERODE/TIRUPPUR

18 March 2021

Campaigns for his party candidate at Sivagiri in Modakkurichi

People in Tamil Nadu do not need freebies but want jobs, said Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan here on Wednesday.

Campaigning for his party candidate at Sivagiri in Modakkurichi Assembly constituency, he said that by offering ₹ 10,000 cash for a vote, they are taking away ₹ 5 lakh the people would receive. “Nothing is needed free for the people,” he said emphasising that that they will work hard if jobs are provided.

The actor-turned-politician said that the party’s candidate would give an undertaking of his promises in a bond which he would also be signing. “If he fails to keep up his word, you have the right to recall him”, he said.

Earlier, speaking at Madathukulam in Tiruppur district, Mr. Haasan said that the State needs an alternative politics to enhance the quality of the lives of people. Many former government officials have joined MNM, he said.

He landed at Madathukulam in a private helicopter to campaign for MNM’s candidate for Madathukulam Assembly constituency K. Kumaresan. He finished his speech within five minutes owing to poor turnout of public and did not proceed to Udumalpet for election campaign as per the schedule, sources said.