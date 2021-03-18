T.N. Assembly polls | People need jobs not freebies: Kamal Haasan

People in Tamil Nadu do not need freebies but want jobs, said Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan here on Wednesday.
Campaigning for his party candidate at Sivagiri in Modakkurichi Assembly constituency, he said that by offering ₹ 10,000 cash for a vote, they are taking away ₹ 5 lakh the people would receive. “Nothing is needed free for the people,” he said emphasising that that they will work hard if jobs are provided.
The actor-turned-politician said that the party’s candidate would give an undertaking of his promises in a bond which he would also be signing. “If he fails to keep up his word, you have the right to recall him”, he said.
Earlier, speaking at Madathukulam in Tiruppur district, Mr. Haasan said that the State needs an alternative politics to enhance the quality of the lives of people. Many former government officials have joined MNM, he said.
He landed at Madathukulam in a private helicopter to campaign for MNM’s candidate for Madathukulam Assembly constituency K. Kumaresan. He finished his speech within five minutes owing to poor turnout of public and did not proceed to Udumalpet for election campaign as per the schedule, sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath