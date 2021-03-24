Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Panneerselvam open to examining Sasikala’s re-entry into AIADMK

Party coordinator says he had nothing against her at any point in time

AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who had rebelled against former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala in 2017, has now said he had nothing against her at any point in time.

In an interview to a TV channel, he claimed that he had no doubts about Ms. Sasikala on Jayalalithaa’s death but had sought an inquiry only because if she was given a clean chit, it would “erase” her bad name.

Also if Ms.Sasikala was willing to re-enter the party, accepting the status quo, he was for considering it.

‘Non-political person’

When asked about Mr. Panneerselvam’s stance, party senior leader and former Finance Minister C. Ponnaiyan, who had backed him during the rebellion, contended that there was no need for any discussion on Ms. Sasikala’s re-entry into politics as she is “now a non-political person”.

The Deputy Chief Minister had also recalled that Chief Minister and the party co-coordinator, Edappadi K.Palaniswami had rejected the possibility of her being taken back into the party.

“This [Mr. Panneerselvam’s remarks] mean that she should not aspire for the post of general secretary of the AIADMK. A system is in vogue as per the amended constitution of the party [under which the post has been abolished]. The existing position will continue,” Mr. Ponnaiyan said.

Referring to Ms. Sasikala’s statement earlier this month, the former Minister contended this had showed that she, who was “nowhere connected to the party,” wished the AIADMK success in the Assembly election.

However, G. Palanithurai, veteran academician, said Mr. Panneerselvam’s statement was aimed at “mellowing down the vehemence” of Mr. Palaniswami’s position against Ms. Sasikala’s re-entry. Also, it might serve the purpose of stalling Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran from walking away with a huge chunk of votes of the Mukkulathor community in the southern districts.