Over 530 booths in T.N. identified as critical: Sahoo

As many as 10,800 polling stations vulnerable, says CEO

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Monday that 537 polling booths in the State were critical and over 10,800 vulnerable. However, the figures would be revised if there was a need, and based on representations from parties, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sahoo said the respective district election officers and Superintendents of Police would take action in case there was any violation of the model code of conduct. “They will analyse video clips and decide whether sections of the IPC or Cr.PC have to be invoked. In case of violation, they will take it up with the Election Commission of India,” he added.

Over 1.55 lakh ballot units, 1.14 lakh counting units and 1.2 lakh VVPATs have been kept ready for the Assembly poll, he said. After randomisation, the EVMs will go to the respective polling stations.

As for postal ballots for government officials involved in election work, he said relevant forms had been issued to over 1.85 lakh people and they were yet to be issued to over 1.45 lakh voters, he said.

More than 89,100 postal ballot votes had so far been received, Mr. Sahoo added.

Seizures in the State were to the tune of ₹319 crore, including ₹142.29 crore in cash, liquor valued at ₹2.4 crore and precious metals at ₹156.19 crore, he added.

Mr. Sahoo also said the distribution of voter information slips to electors had commenced.