Over 4,100 candidates in fray for Assembly polls in TN

Karur has 84 candidates in the fray; Valparai only six

Over 4,100 candidates were in the fray for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly as of 9.30 pm on Monday, the last date for withdrawal of nominations. With 84 candidates in the fray, Karur has the highest number of contestants followed by Kangeyam and Aravakurichi with 50 and 40 candidates respectively. Valparai has only six candidates.

As of Monday evening, about 124 Assembly constituencies have 16 or less candidates contesting in them, meaning these seats would have one EVM for voters. An EVM could accommodate only 16 candidates (excluding NOTA). Multiple EVMs will be made available in constituencies which have more than 16 contestants.

With 84 candidates in the fray, Karur is likely to have six EVMs, Kangeyam and Aravakurichi are expected to have four and three EVMs, as they have 50 and 40 candidates in each of them respectively. The electorate in Kolathur and Manachanallur Assembly constituencies would have two EVMs, as there are 37 and 36 candidates in each of them respectively.

A total of 7,255 nominations were received and of them over 4,400 were accepted and over 2,700 were rejected. On Monday, over 300 nominations were withdrawn. As for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, where a bypoll is scheduled on April 6, of the 23 nominations received, 10 have been rejected and the remaining 13 have been accepted.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said everything was going as per the plan and the Election Commission was in close talks with the Health Department regarding COVID-19. “We are following whatever SOPs they are asking us to follow or asking the general public to follow…the election will be held,” he said.

Asked about violations of COVID-19 norms, he said: “The government is very strict in looking into that. If you see, the District Election Officials along with the local police, are ensuring that those who are not wearing the masks, being fined. It is not the role of the Election Commission, that is the State government’s role. The ECI is continuously watching the developments in the State about the preparedness.”

Of the 12.87 lakh persons in the electoral rolls, who are above 80 years of age, 12 D forms for casting postal ballots have been received by the respective Returning Officers from 1,49,567 persons. Of the 4.81 lakh differently-abled persons, 12D forms from 45,397 have been received. None with COVID-19 have sought for postal ballot so far, Mr. Sahoo said.

He also said 6,29,43,512 persons are in the electoral roll, including 3,19,40,880 women and 7,194 members from the third gender. So far, cash, liquor, gold and other objects to the total tune of ₹231.63 crore have been seized by surveillance officials.

A total of 1,971 complaints were received through the cVIGIL app and of them, 1,368 were found to be correct and action was being taken on them. In all 2,122 complaints alleging violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been received.

Returning Officers (ROs) have received over 14,000 applications seeking permission for public meetings, vehicles and others and of them, 6,598 applications have been granted and over 4,200 were being processed. Over 8,100 persons have been taken into preventive detention under sections of the CrPC. Over 18,700 licenced arms have been deposited.