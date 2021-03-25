‘Not an outsider in the constituency any more’

The Hindi-speaking population is big in Avadi. So I wanted to reach them in the language they know, says Mr. Pandiarajan.

People of Avadi have seen me and my work and I have become one among them, says ‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan

Minister and AIADMK candidate for Avadi ‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan is confident of winning with a better margin this time. When he came to this constituency in 2016, he was an outsider. But now he is one among the people. In an interview, he spoke about what he has done for Avadi and the challenges ahead.

Last time you won the election by a narrow margin against the same opponent, S.M. Nasar of the DMK. Do you foresee a tough fight?

In 2016, I was seen as an outsider when I entered the fray in Avadi. Now, people have seen me and my work, and no longer do I carry the outsider tag. I have become one among them. Interestingly, last time, I had polled the highest number of votes in all Muslim areas. Three villages, including Nemelicheri, that had voted for the DMK last time will back us, having seen my work. Over 2,000 people from the BJP, who hold key roles, have been supporting my campaign. I’m confident of winning with a better margin this time.

What have you done for the constituency in the last five years?

The Tidel Park at Pattabiram is one of the biggest projects we have executed. Many companies have evinced interest in picking up space here. TCS has expressed interest in taking 10 more acres. With the surrounding roads getting widened, especially the Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road, many IT companies want to migrate here.

Of the 10 bridges that were conceived — three have been completed and another five will be completed in the next 100 days.

With all these developments, Avadi will become the home to three key industries — defence manufacturing that has always been strong here, logistics and IT — and they will make a deadly combination.

That is my vision for the next five years. We have rejuvenated over 30 waterbodies.

But why should people give you a second chance now?

Some big initiatives that have come half way need some more time for completion. Any transition would hurt those projects. I will be in a far better position to make them happen as I have done most of what I had committed myself to in the 2016 election.

Critics are questioning about pamphlets that you have prepared in Hindi — a Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture canvassing votes in Hindi...

The Hindi-speaking population is quite big in Avadi. Though they can speak Tamil, they can’t read it. So I thought of reaching my voters in the language they knew. It’s not just Hindi we have printed pamphlets in, but in other languages, too.

How easy or challenging will this election be for you, given that you have lesser time for canvassing?

My candidature was announced on March 10 and on the morning of March 11, I was on the ground, campaigning.

We had a seven-day advantage over the DMK, which started its campaign a week later. The feedback from my teams shows a positive trend for me.

There are allegations that the MoUs that were signed at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet in 2015 and 2019 have not resulted in gains for the State. Your take on this?

No company will come to a public forum and sign a fake MoU. [DMK president] M.K. Stalin does not want us to score strong on the industrial front, so he spreads these stories.