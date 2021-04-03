NDA is keen on industrial, infrastructure development: Modi

Kanniyakumari

03 April 2021 06:24 IST

Nepotism-ridden United Progressive Alliance works only for dynasty rule, says Prime Minister

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is keen on holistic infrastructure and industrial development of the nation, the nepotism-ridden United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is for dynasty rule for the benefit of their children and their grandchildren, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Kanniyakumari on Friday.

Addressing an election campaign meeting, Mr. Modi said the NDA government which had planned to create Kanniyakumari – Mumbai Industrial Corridor, had allocated over ₹1 lakh crore for infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu.

The prime objective of the NDA government was a prosperous farming sector, a bubbling industrial sector, animated small and marginal businesses, well-developed coastal sector and fishing industry by designing appropriate policies.

Locally made products would be given opportunities for selling the products in global markets with GI tag.

He said the NDA Government, besides resurrecting lost assets like Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi railway track, that was destroyed in the 1964 cyclone, was creating, new infrastructure through out of the box solutions for better rail connectivity with the island by building a new bridge at Pamban.

Since Kanniyakumari has a sizeable fishermen living in more than 45 coastal hamlets from Arockiyapuram to Neerodi, whose votes played crucial role in trouncing the BJP candidate during the 2019 general elections, Mr. Modi said his government would create new fishing harbours, fish landing centres, give due financial allocation for buying new mechanised boats with better navigation and communication gadgets.

“Moreover, we will ensure better connectivity between fishing harbours and the hinter land so as to enable the fishermen to reach their markets for getting a better price,” he said.

The Prime Minister said new ports would be developed besides modernising existing seaports with most-modern facilities for better cargo handling.

However, he did not elaborate if he was referring to the Kanyakumari International Container Transhipment Terminal, which was being strongly opposed by locals.

The terminal remains a poll issue.

Coming down heavily on the UPA and its allies, especially the DMK, Mr. Modi said the senior leaders of the Dravidian party, who had worked shoulder-to-shoulder with late M. Karunanidhi, had to work with the ‘Crown Prince’ of the party as the party was keen on dynasty rule.

He chided the Congress, heading the UPA, of having dismissed both the AIADMK and the DMK governments in the past using Article 356 of the Constitution.

“It’s quite undemocratic without understanding the local sentiments,” he said.

As Kanniyakumari has a sizeable Christian population and it being a Good Friday, Mr. Modi recalled the sacrifices and services of Jesus Christ for the poor even as the crowd received it with wild cheers.

“We are for Indians and not for any particular caste or religion. We rescued the nurses abducted in Iraq. We rescued Rev. Fr. Alexis Premkumar from his abductors in Afghanistan and Rev. Fr. Tom from his abductors in Yemen. When I personally called Fr. Alexis’s sister to inform her that he was safe even after being a hostage for 18 months, she could not believe it. We don’t treat people based on their faith or religion,” Mr Modi contended.

“After the NDA came to power, no fisherman is in the custody of Sri Lanka. We ensured the release of 40 fishermen with their four boats as we treat everyone as Indians,” said Mr. Modi.

The same spirit enabled his government to ensure the safe repatriation of several lakh Indians under the ‘Vande Bharat’ programme floated for evacuating the stranded Indians from various countries in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.