Murder of army man by DMK councillor | Krishnagiri police rule out ‘political angle’, warn rumour mongers

February 16, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Amid the political slugfest over the fatal assault of a 29-year-old man of the armed forces by his close relative, a DMK councillor of a town panchayat in Krishnagiri district, the Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Saroj Kumar Thakur, in an urgently-convened press conference on Thursday, quashed all allegations of police inaction and political lobbying, besides warning of action against rumour mongers.

“This was a case of a petty dispute between two close blood relatives with no political angle to it,” said Mr. Thakur.

The victim, M. Prabhu, 29 was a Lance Naik in the Indian Army. He had completed his training in Bangalore and was home on leave for 30 days. The DMK ward councillor of the Nagojanahalli town panchayat, A. Chinnasamy, was the paternal uncle of Prabhu’s mother, Kannammal.

The assault took place on the evening of February 8, over the use of a public water tank by the victim’s family. Prabhu and his brother M. Prabhakaran, also in the army, were assaulted by Chinnasamy and his men following the argument. The brothers were admitted to a private hospital in Hosur with grievous injuries.

According to the SP, on February 9, six persons were arrested in connection with the case. On the night of February 14, Prabhu succumbed to his injuries. On February 15, nine persons, including the main accused Chinnasamy, were remanded.

Krishnagiri police acted swiftly without any delay, Mr. Thakur said. “There is a deliberate attempt to malign the police,” he said and warned of stern action against those spreading rumours.