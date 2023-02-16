ADVERTISEMENT

Murder of army man by DMK councillor | Krishnagiri police rule out ‘political angle’, warn rumour mongers

February 16, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

On Wednesday, a DMK councillor, who was also a relative of the victim, was arrested along with others for the murder; Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur on Thursday said a “petty dispute” between relatives had led to the crime, and warned of severe action against rumour mongers

The Hindu Bureau

Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur at the press meet on February 16, 2023 | Photo Credit: Bashkaran N

Amid the political slugfest over the fatal assault of a 29-year-old man of the armed forces by his close relative, a DMK councillor of a town panchayat in Krishnagiri district, the Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Saroj Kumar Thakur, in an urgently-convened press conference on Thursday, quashed all allegations of police inaction and political lobbying, besides warning of action against rumour mongers.

“This was a case of a petty dispute between two close blood relatives with no political angle to it,” said Mr. Thakur. 

ALSO READ
DMK councillor in Krishnagiri arrested for murder of armed forces man

The victim, M. Prabhu, 29 was a Lance Naik in the Indian Army. He had completed his training in Bangalore and was home on leave for 30 days. The DMK ward councillor of the Nagojanahalli town panchayat, A. Chinnasamy, was the paternal uncle of Prabhu’s mother, Kannammal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The assault took place on the evening of February 8, over the use of a public water tank by the victim’s family. Prabhu and his brother M. Prabhakaran, also in the army, were assaulted by Chinnasamy and his men following the argument.  The brothers were admitted to a private hospital in Hosur with grievous injuries.

According to the SP, on February 9, six persons were arrested in connection with the case. On the night of February 14, Prabhu succumbed to his injuries. On February 15, nine persons, including the main accused Chinnasamy, were remanded.

Krishnagiri police acted swiftly without any delay, Mr. Thakur said. “There is a deliberate attempt to malign the police,” he said and warned of stern action against those spreading rumours.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US