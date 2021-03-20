Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | More than 6,660 nominations received

Women file 986 nominations and transpersons three; scrutiny will be done today

With Friday being the last day for the filing of nominations for the April 6 Assembly election, 6,665 sets of nominations (as of 11 p.m.) have been received by the Election Commission.

Of them, 986 nominations have been received from women candidates and three from transpersons.

Multiple nominations

Several candidates of major parties have filed multiple nominations for contingency. The total number is expected to go down after Monday, following scrutiny, rejection and withdrawal.

For the 2016 Assembly election, 6,627 sets were received. Of them, 719 were filed by women and four by members of the third gender. After scrutiny, rejection and withdrawal, 3,728 candidates contested.

95 in Karur

The highest number of nominations, 95, was received in Karur. Mettur in Salem district and Kangeyam in Tiruppur district followed, with 73 and 58 nominations respectively.

At Edappadi in Salem district, where AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is contesting, 38 sets of papers have been filed.

Mr. Palaniswami himself has filed four sets. In Bodinayakanur, 51 sets have been received. These included three from AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

For the byelection in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, 22 sets have been received, including eight from Independents. One woman has also filed her papers.

The nominations received for the Assembly election and the byelection will be scrutinised on Saturday. The last date for withdrawal is March 22.

DMK president M.K. Stalin has filed four sets in Kolathur, which has received a total of 55 nominations.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan filed his nomination in Katpadi, where 22 sets have been received.

Mettur in Salem district received the highest number of nominations from women candidates, 19, followed by Srivilliputhur, with 14. Three sets have been received from transpersons in Mylapore and Madurai South.