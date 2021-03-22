Tamil Nadu

Modi to campaign in Dharapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in an election campaign at Dharapuram on March 30, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Nilgiris on April 1, Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu C.T. Ravi told reporters here on Monday.

Mr. Ravi said Mr. Modi would also campaign in Madurai and Nagercoil on April 2. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would participate in the election rally. Senior BJP leaders J.P. Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman would campaign across parts of Tamil Nadu.

