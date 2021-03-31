Modi govt. has given new identity to T.N. with works: UP CM

Virudhunagar

31 March 2021 20:38 IST

‘Prime Minister has given the country’s first defence corridor to State’

The NDA government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has given a new identity to Tamil Nadu with a host of infrastructure development from highways to railways to the State, according to BJP leader Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP Virudhunagar Assembly constituency candidate G. Pandurangan, on Wednesday, Mr. Adityanath contended that there was an overall development in infrastructure development like highways, railways and new airports in the country in the last six years.

“All the major railway stations like Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore had looks like airport,” he said.

The Prime Minister has given the country’s first defence corridor to Tamil Nadu, he added. The infrastructure development will take Tamil Nadu to newer heights, he said.

The development in infrastructure front will give an impetus to economic development of the Tamil Nadu as well as India, he added.

Stating that the previous Congress Governments that had ruled the nation for a very long period could not give even power supply to all the villages, he said that Mr Modi has taken power supply to all villages in the country. Besides, it was committed to providing protected drinking water to all households.

Giving credit to the Centre for effectively handling COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Mr. Adityanath said that the Centre deposited Rs. 500 every month to Jan Dhan accounts, gave free ration to people, provided special packages to revive micro, medium and small enterprises.

“The whole world was awe-struck by the way the Modi government handled the pandemic,” he said.

However, on the other hand, when Congress and DMK were in power, they were known for corruption, atrocities and demeaning women, he claimed.

Such parties should be defeated, and NDA should be given an opportunity for the AIADMK to come back to power to continue with the development works of the Centre.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh, BJP state general secretary, R. Srinivasan, party candidate, G. Pandurangan, were among those who were present.

Rameswaram

The UP CM, on arrival at the Mandapam Camp, was received by the BJP functionaries led by Muralidharan and candidate Kuppuram among others. Mr. Yogi Adityanath drove to the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple here and performed pujas.

The BJP functionaries said that the UP CM would address the party workers at an indoor meeting.

According to the party leaders, Mr Adityanath was scheduled to visit Dhanushkodi on Thursday.