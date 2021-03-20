MNM will bring T.N. out of debt: Kamal

COIMBATORE

20 March 2021 01:29 IST

‘Manifesto is a vision document with a 10-year time frame, not a plaster for current problems’

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) manifesto for the 2021 Assembly election was a vision document with a 10-year time frame and not a plaster to cover current problems, president Kamal Haasan said while releasing the document here on Friday.

“It is not a plaster to cover the current problems like the State’s debt. It is not like how others do it, by offering freebies. It is an organic, living document,” he said, adding that it was MNM’s vision to bring the State out of debt by increasing revenue and promoting growth.

Washing machines and other items that political parties promised as freebies would increase the State’s burden, or, in other words, increase the per capita debt, and that meant political parties were cheating people by playing on their gullibility. MNM, on the other hand, would skill youth, women and the unemployed to help them improve their incomes or get jobs, Mr. Haasan said.

MNM vice-president V. Ponraj said the party, if voted to power, would usher in a separate entrance examination for medical colleges, SEET, on the lines of NEET. This was to protect the State’s rights, he said, adding that the party would fight a legal battle with the Centre if this is not possible.

Mr. Haasan also spoke about turning State-run enterprises profitable by making the employees shareholders.