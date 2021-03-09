Tamil NaduCHENNAI: 09 March 2021 04:59 IST
Tami Nadu Assembly elections | Makkal Needhi Maiam seals alliance with AISMK and IJK
Makkal Needhi Maiam has finalised its alliance with the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi led by R. Sarathkumar and T.R. Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi on March 8, a party release said.
Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam will contest in 154 assembly constituencies while AISMK and IJK will contest in 40 constituencies each.
The list of candidates are likely to be announced in the next few days.
