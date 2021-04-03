MMK leader Jawahirullah tests positive for COVID-19

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader and the party candidate for the Papanasam constituency, M.H. Jawahirullah, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Tiruchi.

Disclosing this to the electorate of Papanasam Constituency in a video clip on Friday, Mr.Jawahirullah, who is contesting in the `Rising Sun’ symbol of DMK, said that he had recently attended an election rally at Salem in which the Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi participated.

Subsequently, Mr.Jawahirullah said his health condition deteriorated, and he got himself admitted to a private hospital at Tiruchi where it was ascertained that he had contracted the COVID-19. He urged voters of Papanasam to exercise their franchise in his favour.