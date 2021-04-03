Tamil Nadu

MMK leader Jawahirullah tests positive for COVID-19

M. H. Jawahirullah, President Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK). File   | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader and the party candidate for the Papanasam constituency, M.H. Jawahirullah, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Tiruchi.

Disclosing this to the electorate of Papanasam Constituency in a video clip on Friday, Mr.Jawahirullah, who is contesting in the `Rising Sun’ symbol of DMK, said that he had recently attended an election rally at Salem in which the Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi participated.

Subsequently, Mr.Jawahirullah said his health condition deteriorated, and he got himself admitted to a private hospital at Tiruchi where it was ascertained that he had contracted the COVID-19. He urged voters of Papanasam to exercise their franchise in his favour.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2021 6:38:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/tamil-nadu-assembly/mmk-leader-jawahirullah-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article34231512.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY