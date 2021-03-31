M. Chinnadurai, the CPI(M) candidate for the Gandarvakottai (Reserved) Assembly constituency, was accorded a regal reception by a section of the locals from Vandanviduthi village when he went there to seek their support. Ahead of Mr. Chinnadurai’s arrival, his supporters kept a decorated horse ready at the village border. As soon as Mr. Chinnadurai arrived, the locals asked him to sit on the horse and accompanied him to the village. Some of the women even had kolams in front of their respective houses to welcome the CPI(M) candidate .