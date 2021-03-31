M. Chinnadurai, the CPI(M) candidate for the Gandarvakottai (Reserved) Assembly constituency, was accorded a regal reception by a section of the locals from Vandanviduthi village when he went there to seek their support. Ahead of Mr. Chinnadurai’s arrival, his supporters kept a decorated horse ready at the village border. As soon as Mr. Chinnadurai arrived, the locals asked him to sit on the horse and accompanied him to the village. Some of the women even had kolams in front of their respective houses to welcome the CPI(M) candidate .
Regal reception
R Rajaram
PUDUKOTTAI ,
March 31, 2021 02:16 IST
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 31, 2021 2:20:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/tamil-nadu-assembly/m-chinnadurai-cpim-candidate-gandarvakottai-vandanviduthi-village/article34202283.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story