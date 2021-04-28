Tamil Nadu

Kerosene bomb hurled at BJP functionary’s house

The police are searching for the suspects who threw a kerosene bomb into the house of a BJP office-bearer in Ramana Nagar in Tiruvannamalai during the early hours of Tuesday. However, the bomb did not explode and no one was injured in the incident, said the police.

According to police, Arunai M. Ananthan, 43, is BJP vice-president of Tiruvannamalai district (South). During the early hours of Tuesday, few men knocked on the door of his house, hurled a kerosene bomb at them and fled the spot.

Mr. Ananthan lodged a complaint in the Tiruvannamalai town police station.

