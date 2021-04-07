Keep vigil till counting day, says Stalin

CHENNAI

07 April 2021 01:43 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday called upon party cadre to take turns to monitor the centres where the electronic voting machines have been kept in strong rooms. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

“The election work continues. Work in a careful manner. Do not think it is the duty of policemen and polling officials [to safeguard the EVMs]. Monitor, in turns, during the period between the day of voting and counting,” he said in a statement. “Do not forget that some strangers entered into counting centres in Madurai [during 2019 Lok Sabha polls],” he said.

He lauded party functionaries and cadres of allies for their work in the face of “intimidation from Ministers”.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, he visited the office of the Indian Political Action Committee, which advised the DMK in the election.