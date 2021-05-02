Keenly fought battle in Pudukottai

Pudukottai

02 May 2021 22:59 IST

In a keenly fought electoral battle, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led front emerged victorious in two out of six assembly constituencies. While the DMK retained the Alangudi assembly constituency, its alliance partner the Communist Party of India - Marxist won from the Gandarvakottai assembly constituency.

Sitting DMK MLA and the party candidate for the Alangudi assembly constituency Siva V. Meyyanathan won comfortably for the second time in a row defeating his immediate AIADMK rival and ex-Congressman Dharma Thangavel by a margin of 25,847 votes. CPI-M candidate M. Chinnadurai bagged the Gandarvakottai (reserved) assembly constituency squarely beating his AIADMK rival S. Jayabharathi by a margin of over 12,721 votes

Congress candidate T. Ramachandran who tasted defeat in the Aranthangi Assembly constituency in the 2016 elections and was given the ticket to contest this time from the same seat was leading by over 26,000 votes after Round 22 at the time of going to the press.

Counting of votes got suspended thrice for the Viralimalai assembly constituency where Health Minister is seeking a re-election for the third time in a row after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam raised objections apparently over different serial numbers in the control unit and VVPAT earlier in the day and later on finding a coir thread strapped on a box containing electronic voting machines. Heated arguments broke out between the agents of both parties at the counting centre leading to a tense situation and eventually resulting in suspension of voting thrice at different time intervals. After a long pause, counting of votes was taken following discussion with poll officials. When counting of votes was stopped for the third time in the evening after Round 6, Mr. Vijayabaskar was then leading by 7,242 votes over his DMK rival M. Palaniappan. However, counting was again stopped.

Counting of votes for the Thirumayam assembly constituency which witnessed a see-saw battle between former Union Minister and sitting DMK MLA S. Regupathy and the AIADMK's P.K. Vairamuthu and Pudukottai assembly constituency where the DMK candidate Muthuraja and AIADMK candidate Karthik Thondaiman was still on.