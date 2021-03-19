Jewellers seek clarity from EC on carrying documents

CHENNAI

19 March 2021 01:18 IST

‘Business hit as customers fear checking by squads’

Many jewellery shops in the city are experiencing a dip in footfalls as customers hesitate to purchase and carry home jewellery since the election model code of conduct is in force.

Jewellers said sales had dropped by 30% owing to the fear of being questioned by Election Commission teams or seizure of cash or gold.

Business had looked up after COVID-19 lockdown curbs were relaxed, and such measures would cripple the trade, the jewellers said.

Moreover, transactions between manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers had dropped by 40%.

This was to avoid seizure of jewellery meant to be supplied to retailers despite having supporting documents.

The Jewellers and Diamond Traders' Association, Madras, recently represented to the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, to lay down guidelines on documents to be carried along with the ornaments to avoid seizure and instruct field-level officers. Association general secretary S. Santhakumar said the recent budget announcements on import duty and drop in gold prices had helped bring more customers into the jewellery stores. However, business had slowed down despite the wedding season.

Although jewellers or staff members carried various documents, they faced hardship and there were many instances across the State where the ornaments had been seized. For example, a piece of ornament had to be transported to other areas for various stages like polishing, cutting and designing. But ornaments were waiting to be finished due to such hassles.

“We have requested the Election Commission to lay down guidelines on the set of documents to be carried to prevent such seizures and allow movement of goods. The officials at the field level must be instructed to accept them as proof of authentic business transaction,” he said.

Jewellers attributed the fluctuations in gold price to market volatility and the demand-supply dynamics in the international market.