IUML allotted three seats in DMK front

K.M. Kader Mohideen. File   | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

The DMK on Monday reached a seat-sharing agreement with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for the Assembly elections and the party was allotted three seats.

IUML leader Kader Mohideen met DMK leaders T.R. Baalu, Duraimurugan and Kanimozhi and finalised the seats.

Mr Mohideen said they had sought five seats but the DMK explained that they were not in a position to accept our demand as they have to allot seats to other allies as well. We agreed to the offer of three seats, he said.

Meanwhile, the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi has been alllotted two seats in the DMK front.

