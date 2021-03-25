In conversation with ‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan

25 March 2021 16:16 IST

A video interview with Minister and AIADMK candidate for Avadi ‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan

‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan is a Tamil Nadu minister and the AIADMK's candidate for Avadi in the upcoming assembly elections. When he came to this constituency in 2016, he was an outsider. But now he is one among the people. In an interview, he spoke about the AIADMK's chances of winning, what he has done for Avadi and the challenges ahead.

