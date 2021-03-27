Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 | I was up against double standards: Khushbu

DMK coming up with detailed programmes for each ward in Thousand Lights is a sign it has failed the people, says Khushbu

Actor-politician Khushbu’s high profile seems an advantage to the BJP as she seeks election from Thousand Lights. As she walks down the streets of the constituency, women and children flock to her for a selfie and shower her with petals. She believes she has a connect with the people of the constituency where Ezhilan Naganathan of the DMK is pitted against her. She is confident this connect will help her win.

Your visibility as an actor gives you an advantage over your opponent. Is it this factor that is attracting crowds to your campaign?

They love me as an actor, a woman, a politician. It is enough that they shower affection on me. I have never met any of them before. The women and children probably haven’t seen my films yet. Whatever they have seen on television matters to them.

How well have you understood the problems of the people? What have the people asked of you?

Their expectations are about fulfilling their basic day-to-day necessities. They are not asking for a property, car or bungalow. They say that during summers they have a severe drinking water shortage. They want us to clean the water canals and lay roads. They want the only government-run school to be cleaned so that their children can attend classes. They are demanding safe neighbourhoods. In many areas, there are no street lights. The drains get blocked frequently. In some places, drinking water gets mixed with sewage. They are looking for civic facilities that will improve their life. The DMK [MLA] did not provide these facilities. ‘Will you do it now,’ they ask me.

There is a feeling that your being a Muslim by birth could help you in Thousand Lights.

As far as this constituency is concerned, they consider me as a member of their family. Be it people from minority communities or other communities, they consider me as one among their own. I am able to connect with them easily.

Do you think the people who come out to see you will vote for you?

Yes definitely. Otherwise, they wouldn’t react in such a way. When I meet women, they tell me, ‘We have faith that you will do good for us. We were disappointed by others.’

Has hopping from two parties to the BJP put you at a disadvantage?

In 2011, for saying that a democratic party would elect leaders through general body elections, stones were thrown at my house. Basically all wanted their sons to enter politics. I was chased out because I, as a woman, was seen as a competitor to the sons. The men wanted to clear the route for dynastic rule to continue. There are those who have joined the DMK from other parties. They have not been criticised for their act. Why the double standards? Even the DMK cannot deny that I am a talented, bold person who has a lot of influence among women.

Your opponent, the DMK candidate, has developed a detailed manifesto for each of the wards. What strategy are you adopting to counter it?

Thousand Lights was considered the DMK’s stronghold. That they have come up with detailed programmes for each ward is a clear sign that the party has failed the people of the constituency. Dr. Ezhilan should have said, ‘We have done everything for the people and they will vote for me’. Unfortunately, he did not say that. He has only said what each ward requires.

If you get elected and the AIADMK returns to power, what kind of portfolio will you expect?

I am not expecting anything. Now, the focus is on winning. Whether I am given a portfolio or not is unimportant. I have to work for my constituency, that becomes the prime focus. It is not about the portfolio, it is about the people.

You are in charge of the BJP in Chepauk-Triplicane. How does it feel to meet Udhayanidhi Stalin, the DMK’s candidate in that constituency? Both of you are first-timers.

Udhayanidhi is not a novice. He knows what elections are about. He knows what false promises are about. I present myself as what I am.

How do you manage to find time for your family amid this hectic schedule?

Election comes once in five years. My kids are older now — one is 20 and the other is 18. I make sure that I meet them when I go back home by 11 p.m. However late it is, I spend time with them and we talk about what they did in school or about their classes. We watch at least one episode of some programme.