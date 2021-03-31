Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | I have not said anything that violates poll code, contends DMK’s A. Raja

CHENNAI

31 March 2021 15:59 IST

The DMK deputy general secretary was responding to a notice issued by the ECI over his allegedly derogatory remarks about TN CM Eddapadi K. Palaniswami

Responding to a notice issued by the Election Commission of India over his remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, DMK deputy general secretary A. Raja on Wednesday maintained that he had not said anything that violated the Model Code of Conduct. Mr. Raja said he had not said anything that violated the Model Code of Conduct -- anything that was obscene or that would lower the dignity of motherhood, of women -- much less any other provision of the law.

In his interim reply to the Chief Election Commissioner through the Chief Electoral Officer, Mr. Raja requested the Commission to furnish a copy of the full text of his alleged speech, a copy of the complaint preferred by the AIADMK on March 27 and also to give him an opportunity to give a detailed reply and a personal hearing with his advocate. His advocate submitted his reply to the Chief Electoral Officer in Chennai.

Referring to the ECI notice, which said that a case has been registered for the alleged derogatory speech by the Central Crime Branch, Chennai under Sections 153, 294 (b) of the IPC and 127 of the Representation of People Act 1951, Mr. Raja contended: “A thorough and unbiased investigation will bring out the truth and will prove that I am falsely accused of making derogatory comments. Moreover, any findings or suggestions which is going to be made by ECI will substantially prejudice me in the ongoing investigation.”

Mr. Raja also pointed out that he has not been served a copy of the complaint, which was referred to in the ECI notice. “Hence, I am not in a position to know what is alleged against me. Hence, I am not able to reply to those allegations. I request the Commission to supply a copy of the same to make my reply.” He also requested the Commission to get a copy and consider the full text of his entire speech. “If it is done it can be discerned that the allegations made now are taken out of context and blown out of proportion to have political mileage.”

In Tamil oratory, simile was a well-accepted norm, he argued and said: “In my speech, the evolution of the political heights and their means of Mr. M.K. Stalin and Mr. Edappadi K. Palaniswami were compared by me through a simile as newborn babies for easy understanding of the common mass. This was in response to the repeated allegations of the Chief Minister that our leader Mr. M.K.Stalin has never worked hard to become the leader.”

Mr. Raja also recalled giving his explanation over the subject to the press on March 27, “when AIADMK and BJP started falsely propagating” that he had insulted the CM. In spite of the explanations, “the CM Minister quoted my speech out of context and became emotional,” Mr. Raja contended. In another press conference on March 29, he said that he had expressed his apology to the CM. “If it is misconstrued and misunderstood, I expressed my apology. I hope and believe the matter rest there.”