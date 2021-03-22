Gokula Indira confident of AIADMK getting third term

CHENNAI

22 March 2021 22:10 IST

Ruling party’s candidate from Anna Nagar hits campaign trail from Arumbakkam

At half past five, Panchaliamman Koil Street in Arumbakkam beams with bright lights and booming speakers blaring music and AIADMK promises. A bunch of drum beats welcome the AIADMK candidate for Anna Nagar S. Gokula Indira as she hit the campaign trail on Monday.

Ms. Indira began her door-to-door campaign in Arumbakkam that forms a part of Anna Nagar constituency seeking votes from residents. This time though, barring shopkeers, the candidate had to look up to see many residents as they chose to remain indoors and get a glimpse of her from the balcony itself, perhaps fearing the crowd and the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said she was confident that the AIADMK would get the third consecutive term. She said there was no anti-incumbency wave. “We hope to gain a major vote share especially from women for everything that we have promised them in this manifesto. From a monthly dole to washing machine, and gas cylinders, we plan to provide various items to them,” she added.

Price rise

While a few residents were happy with the civic amenities provided from roads to water supply, one thing that irked them was price rise.

Gopala Krishnan S, who runs a small shop in the area, says his business has gone from bad to worse in the last one year. “The price rise has been so steep that we cannot afford to buy anything. Today, I paid ₹850 to buy a gas cylinder. I don’t want any free gas cylinder, let them reduce the prices of essential commodities,” he added.