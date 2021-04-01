Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Following adverse inputs, three police officers transferred

Tamil Nadu Inspector-General of Police H.M. Jayaram. File photo: Special Arrangement  

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday ordered the immediate transfer of two IPS officers in the rank of Inspector-General of Police and Superintendent of Police following some “adverse” inputs.

The ECI shifted H.M. Jayaram, IGP (Central Zone), and Dhinakaran, IGP (West Zone), and replaced them with Deepak M. Damor and A. Amalraj respectively. Inspector-General of Police A. Arun was posted as Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, in the existing vacancy.

ECI’s direction

Arul Arasu, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore, was also transferred out, and Selva Nagarathnam posted in his place.

The Commission said Mr. Jayaram, Mr. Dhinakaran and Mr. Arasu should be attached to the Director-General of Police, Headquarters, Chennai, and not be given any posting without its permission.

