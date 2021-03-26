Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Elections not on a level playing field, says N. Ram

Chennai

26 March 2021 17:34 IST

N. Ram said Ambedkar had warned against internal threat to democracy by “bakthi or hero worship.”

Elections are not on a level playing field owing to distortion of democracy by money power, said The Hindu Publishing Group Director N. Ram.

Speaking at the panel discussion of political party representatives on elections and launch of publication on Assembly election 2021 ‘Ippodhu’, Mr. Ram said media had the duty of discussing such issues. “A huge proportion of electoral bonds has gone to the BJP,” he said.

Pointing to the conduct of the Supreme Court on the question of constitutional validity of electoral bond scheme ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Mr. Ram said the issue has to be discussed. “I am very disappointed. The freedom of speech and expression is restricted. They are misusing the institutions. It is a shameful situation,” said Mr. Ram. Quoting from Ambedkar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly, he said the leader had warned against internal threat to democracy by “bakthi or hero worship.”

Advertising

Advertising

BJP representative Sowdhamini said many women like her have been motivated to participate in electoral politics by the leaders of the BJP and have overcome challenges in life.

Congress representative Lakshmi Ramachandran said election is a celebration of democracy. “We have to reform the system by participating in electoral politics,” said Ms. Ramachandran.

AIADMK representative K. Samarasam said discussions on electoral politics are essential aspects of democracy.

DMK representative Raveendran Konstantine said political leaders have to collect evidence before making allegations about other leaders in public spaces.

CPI representative G. Raveendranath said government should explore the options of government funding for elections to ensure a level playing field for all political parties. CPI (M) representative G.Selva said the electoral politics will be strengthened only by permitting such activity in educational institutions.

Makkal Needhi Maiam candidate Sneha Mohandoss said politics and social work were the same.