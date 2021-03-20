Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Election is about retrieving Tamil Nadu from Delhi: Kanimozhi

DMK women’s wing leader and Thoothukudi MP M.K. Kanimozhi on Saturday accused the AIADMK government of mortgaging the State’s self-respect and identity to the Central government and asserted that the upcoming Assembly election will be about retrieving the State from Delhi.

Campaigning in Kundadam for DMK’s candidates for Dharapuram (Reserved) and Kangeyam constituencies namely Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and M.P. Saminathan respectively, she said “in the past 10 years of the AIADMK rule, it has been the rule of BJP for the past four years.”

Asserting that this election would be a contest between social justice and those against it, she claimed that BJP State president and AIADMK front’s candidate for Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency L. Murugan was criticised by members of his own party for speaking about Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy.

Alleging that no employment opportunities were generated in the State in the past decade, she assured that the DMK would fill all the vacancies in the government departments and would prioritise youth from the State if elected to power. Other assurances for the district’s farmers include restoring the damaged stretch of the Contour Canal under the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project, setting up of a vegetable market at Kundadam and implementing the Anamalaiyar-Nallaru scheme, Ms. Kanimozhi said.