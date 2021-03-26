Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Election Commission recommends action against woman for spreading hate between communities

The woman, in a video clip, sought to give a casteist colour to a DMK poll promise to renew a scheme encouraging inter-caste marriages between various OBCs and SCs

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo has recommended to Director General of Police J. K. Tripathy to take action against an unidentified woman promoting “hate” between communities in a video clipping shared on social media. The woman had sought to give a casteist colour to a DMK poll promise on a scheme in vogue for over 50 years.

Besides initiating action against her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the CEO also recommended that the content be removed immediately from social media platforms.

In her speech, the woman was seen referring to one of the promises in the DMK election manifesto about encouraging inter-caste marriages between various Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Scheduled Communities (SCs) and contending that it was dangerous and would lead to social disorder to the State. “We have girl children in every house from the above-mentioned communities, everyone has to remember again that no vote from the mentioned castes should be registered for DMK,” the woman was seen advocating.

Though the woman has not disclosed her identity or her political affiliation, “Her hate speech should be removed immediately from Whatsapp and other social media platforms from public viewing. Also, her speech is punishable under Section 153-A of the IPC,” the CEO said in his communication to the DGP. Section 153-A of the IPC recommends action against promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and for acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony.

The CEO’s action followed representation from DMK leader R.S. Bharathi, who pointed our that the video is being circulated with “false contents.” He also sought to block the said video and to prosecute the woman.

The DMK manifesto promises to renew a scheme already under implementation to encourage inter-caste marriages between OBCs and SCs and promised that it would increase the financial support being given to the beneficiaries of the scheme.

The CEO requested the blocking of the video on all social media platforms to prevent public viewing of the content. “Her hatred speech should be stopped and removed immediately from Whatsapp and other social media platforms from public viewing since the speech of the woman promotes hatred among castes,” he said.