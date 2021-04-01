EC bars DMK’s A. Raja from campaigning for 48 hours

Ex-Telecom Minister delisted from DMK's star campaigners, reprimanded

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday debarred DMK deputy general secretary A. Raja from campaigning for 48 hours with immediate effect, besides reprimanding him for violation of the Model Code of Conduct for making certain remarks against AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

It also delisted Mr. Raja's name from the list of star campaigners of the DMK.

Mr. Raja's interim reply to the notice issued by the Commission "was not found satisfactory", it said.

As for his request for hearing his side through his advocate, the Commission said: "More time to represent is an attempt to buy time which the Commission cannot afford to give in the midst of elections."

The Commission urged the former Union Telecom Minister to be watchful and not to make intemperate, indecent, derogatory, obscene remarks and lower the dignity of women in future during election campaign.

Following a complaint from the AIADMK, the ECI had issued a notice to Mr. Raja on March 30 and the following day, the DMK MP had submitted his interim reply to the Commission.