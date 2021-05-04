DMK wins 16 out of 21 seats in Vellore belt

DMK candidates P. Karthikeyan, A.P. Nandakumar and V. Amulu won in Vellore, Anaicut and Gudiyatham.

VELLORE

04 May 2021 05:11 IST

E.V. Velu wins in Tiruvannamalai with a big margin

The DMK and its alliance partners won in 16 out of 21 Assembly Constituencies in the recently trifurcated districts — Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupathur — and Tiruvannamalai district in the Assembly elections.

Naam Thamizhar Katchi also performed well and secured the third position in 20 assembly constituencies in this belt. All eyes were on the Katpadi Assembly constituency, where DMK general secretary Duraimurugan was contesting from. In a close fight, Duraimurugan won by 746 votes.

Former Minister E.V. Velu in Tiruvannamalai district achieved a landslide victory by securing 1,37,876 votes against BJP candidate S. Thanigaivel who got only 43,203. He won by a whopping margin of 94,673 votes, the second largest in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, DMK candidates P. Karthikeyan, A.P. Nandakumar and V. Amulu won in Vellore, Anaicut and Gudiyatham constituencies. In K.V. Kuppam, Puratchi Bharatham candidate M. Jagan Moorthy was set to win.

In Ranipet, the DMK and Congress candidates won in three out of the four constituencies. While DMK’s R. Gandhi secured a comfortable win by a margin of 16,498 votes in Ranipet, J.L. Easwarppan of DMK won in Arcot. In Sholinghur, A.M. Munirathnam of the Congress won by a margin of 26,698 votes. In Arakkonam, however, S. Ravi won against VCK candidate Gowthama Sannah.

In Tirupathur district, DMK won three seats and AIADMK one. In Jolarpet, K. Devaraji of the DMK won the election against AIADMK candidate and Minister K.C. Veeramani by a margin of 1,091 votes. In Vaniyambadi, AIADMK candidate G. Senthil Kumar won the polls and in Tirupattur, DMK’s Nallathambi was elected. In Ambur, DMK candidate A.C. Vilvanathan won.

In Tiruvannamalai district with eight assembly constituencies, the DMK candidates, including Mr. Velu, won in six Assembly constituencies. While in Vandavasi, DMK candidate S. Ambethkumar won, DMK candidate T. Saravanan became victorious in Kalasapakkam and DMK candidates K. Pichandi and O. Jothi won in Kilpennathur and Cheyyar.

AIADMK candidates Sevoor S. Ramachandran and Agri S.S. Krishnamoorthi secured victories in Arni and Polur constituencies.

Meanwhile, candidates of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) too performed well in the Assembly elections and have occupied the third position in 20 out of 21 assembly constituencies. “We would have won at least two seats in the State but due to various discrepancies we could not. Despite being cornered from different angles, we have managed to perform this much,” said Dinesh Kumar, Vellore district secretary, NTK.

He said his party did not believe in the concept of cash for votes. “For the past 50 years, the DMK and AIADMK have made it a standard to provide money for votes. So, this is a big setback for us. In the coming days, our aim will be to have at least five party members in each street across the State especially those from the new generation,” he said.