Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | DMK will face its worst-ever defeat: Palaniswami

Virudhunagar

26 March 2021 21:47 IST

It won’t be able to contest any more elections in future’

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will face its worst ever defeat in the Assembly election and it will be not able to contest any more elections in the future, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Campaigning in Virudhunagar district, the Chief Minister said DMK president M.K. Stalin was making false charges against the AIADMK. “Mr. Stalin has been saying that the AIADMK will disappear after this Assembly election.”

Massive turnout

Pointing to the massive turnout at the election campaign in Rajapalayam, Mr. Palaniswami said Mr. Stalin should look at the massive support for the AIADMK. “The people here are telling that the DMK will face the worst-ever defeat and it will not face any more elections,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has seen development in various fields under the AIADMK regime, especially under the leadership of M. G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. “It was because those leaders loved the people. But DMK leader M. Karunanidhi and his son Mr. Stalin loved only their family and furthered their self interests,” he said.

On Mr. Stalin’s statement that special courts would be set up to try corrupt Ministers, Mr. Palaniswami said that he was not unaware that the State government had already formed special courts to try cases against MLAs and MPs.

Taking credit for the maintenance of law and order in the State, Mr. Palaniswami said DMK had not been in power for the past 10 years. Even then it had not changed. Criminal activities would be unleashed in the State if the DMK was voted to power, he added.